HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Four men were rescued after their boat sank off the coast of Hollywood.

Several agencies responded to reports of a boat taking on water off the coast of Mizell-Johnson State Park, just before 4 p.m., Wednesday.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, their boat sank to the bottom of the sea and a passing boater helped them into their boat.

The Coast Guard then brought them to dry land.

No injuries have been reported.

