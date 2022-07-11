PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police and fire rescue arrived to the scene of a crash that resulted in multiple injuries.

The incident happened near the intersection of Sheridan Street and Dykes Road, Monday afternoon.

Two vehicles, a service truck and a black pick-up truck, were involved in the crash.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the pick-up truck slammed into the landscaping truck, that was parked.

“It was disturbing because you always worry about someone crashing into your house because people drive like crazy down Sheridan and Dykes, so you just worry about someone crashing into your backyard,” said Julie Gollings-Sanchez.

The crash occurred in the back of Sanchez’s home.

“It was loud. You could hear it, but the biggest fear is because it’s right in my backyard, like the accident is in my backyard, so you always worry about somebody possibly coming into your house,” said Sanchez.

Three landscapers and the driver of the pick-up truck suffered injuries from the crash.

Two of them were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with traumatic injuries, while the other two suffered minor injuries and were transported to Memorial Hospital West.

One of the patients had to be extricated from their vehicle and was airlifted to the hospital.

All four patients sustained injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to police.

Suarez also said there’s no shortage of speeding drivers causing similar wrecks.

“On Friday and Saturday nights, it’s like a race zone. You can hear them speeding down the streets, and then you hear them screeching their tires because they crash,” she said.

The driver of the truck could be facing charges.

The investigation remains on-going.

Sheridan Street and Dykes Road were shut down in all four directions but the intersection has since reopened.

