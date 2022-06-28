PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are warning residents to be vigilant after several vehicles were targeted in Pembroke Pines.

Video shows what appears to be four males, Monday night, checking for unlocked cars in an attempt to steal what they could get their hands on.

It happened at the Spring Valley housing area near Northwest 14th Street and 162nd Avenue. A report was issued regarding two vehicles that were stolen from the residence and have since been recovered.

Two arrests were made by Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the two other suspects seen in the video.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000

