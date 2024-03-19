HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people were arrested for stealing metals from different parts of the city in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police responded to the area of 5835 Plunkett Street where they raided several Hollywood businesses.

Police arrested Boaz Shwarz, 51, Nazmi Guerra, 44, Addiel Diaz, 50, and Didiel Diaz, 44.

All are facing various charges in connection to stealing thousands of dollars worth of catalytic converters from cars as well as utility light poles, FPL copper wiring, and construction site materials.

