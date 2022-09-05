LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway in Broward County after shots were fired at Boyd Anderson High School.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting, shortly before 8:30 p.m., Sunday.

“I heard something that sounded like fireworks, but my brain said, ‘no, that wasn’t fireworks,'” said a mother. “The next thing I hear is a bunch of sirens and the helicopter.”

This mother who lives nearby heard the shots but did not want to go on camera. Her son goes to the school.

“You’re sending your kid to be safe, and then you got to worry about them not coming home,” she said.

The football tournament was for children as young as 6 years old.

One of the children who attended the tournament was 6-year-old Snow. He said when he heard the gunshots he “started running.”

Snow is a running back for the Fort Lauderdale Jurricanes, along with his older brother King.

Their 7-year-old cousin MJ is a defensive end.

“I was in the concession stand, and then people started running,” said MJ. “I thought it was fireworks at first, then I ran.”

The children said they ran to the team’s RV for safety.

“It’s so sad what happened because it’s a lot of people who are there for the kids,” said Tammy Smith.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire took four juveniles to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire during a private sporting event at the high school, which had a posting on Instagram promoting it.

Paramedics transported all three victims to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Some parents at the tournament said they don’t believe the victims were players or anyone having to do with the event.

“You can tell who is looking for trouble, come out to look at girls and fight, need to be raised better at home,” said Notty, father.

The woman who shot the audio of that panic had been in the press box. She’d put her phone down when she heard the chaos.

A team from Georgia crowded into the press box. In the audio, you can hear them banging on the door.

“It’s like adrenaline, like, ‘Oh, my gosh, what just happened?’ just like, kinda shocked,” said “Qween of Sports.”

Willie James Cheaton Jr. said his son Willie James Cheaton III was shot along with his friends.

“They came right through the bleachers, right here, and came in the gate right here,” said Cheaton Jr. “When they came right there, they were walking out the bleachers– they said shots just rang out.”

He said none of his son’s friends knew who the shooter was.

Now it’s up to fathers and mothers like Smith to try to explain to her kids why someone started shooting and why their games got cut short.

“I don’t know what to really say,” said Smith. “We don’t expect this to happen at the little league game, so many kids.”

Willie James Cheaton Jr. told 7News his son sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and is already home in recovery.

He also told 7News, friends of his son had gotten into a argument of some kind with some people and thinks maybe it has something to do with the case, although that is for BSO to decide.

Deputies have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

As of 10:40 p.m., it remains unclear if BSO is searching for anyone in connection to the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

