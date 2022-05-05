WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken four people to the hospital, including two children, after they were involved in a rollover wreck along Interstate 75 in West Broward.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene of the single-vehicle crash on mile marker 39, along the westbound lanes, just before 5 p.m., Thursday.

According to witnesses who called 911, an SUV blew a tire, veered off the roadway, flipped upside down and came to rest on the high grass, narrowly avoiding going into the water.

The overturned blue Honda SUV involved was seen in a ditch, off the side of the highway.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews had to cut the passengers’ seat belts to remove them from the vehicle.

Officials said one of the children, a 7-year-old girl, was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert, while the other victims were transported by ground with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers shut down both westbound lanes while they investigated. They have since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.