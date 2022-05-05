WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover wreck along Interstate 75 in West Broward has left four people injured, including two children, and has led to lane closures.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene of the single-vehicle crash on mile marker 39, along the westbound lanes, just before 5 p.m., Thursday.

According to witnesses who called 911, an SUV blew a tire, veered off the roadway, flipped upside down and came to rest on the high grass, narrowly avoiding going into the water.

The overturned Honda SUV involved was seen in a ditch, off the side of the highway.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews had to cut the passengers’ seat belts to remove them from the vehicle.

Officials said one of the children, a 7-year-old, is being airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert, while the other victims are being transported by ground with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers shut down both westbound lanes while they investigate. One of those lanes has since reopened.

The crash has caused westbound traffic backups. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

