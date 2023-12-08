NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a distress call reporting a house fire in a residential neighborhood, leading to four people being injured, including a toddler and her mother.

At approximately 12:49 a.m. Friday, first responders arrived at the home, located in the area of Southwest 11th Street, where they immediately worked to extinguish the blaze.

Division Chief of Operations at North Lauderdale Fire Rescue, Nelson Canizares, provided details on the challenging rescue mission when he arrived at the scene.

“It looked like we had a fire. We have a State Fire Marshal investigating at this time. We had a call of a fire, and when they got there, it was 4 victims: a 30-year-old female, a 3-year-old female, a 30-year-old male, and a 21-year-old male,” stated Chief Canizares.

The firefighters encountered heavy smoke conditions and flames emanating from the back corner of the structure. Police at the scene informed the rescue team of the victims located on the back side of the building.

“One of our firefighters, our captains, was able to pull out the two victims and were able to save and take them to the front of the house and initiate CPR on the 34-year-old mother and were able to pull out the 3-year-old daughter as well,” Chief Canizares reported.

The rescuers successfully conducted life-saving measures outside the residence before transporting the victims to Broward General Hospital.

The mother and her daughter are currently in critical condition, receiving medical attention at the hospital. The injured men are reported to be in stable condition at Broward General Hospital.

Canizares expressed pride in the firefighters’ dedication, stating, “Very proud of the firefighters and the hard work that they do, coming out here — no matter what time– they are ready to work.”

The fire itself is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

