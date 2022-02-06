NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight shooting in North Lauderdale left four people injured.

According to police, it all started when a fight broke out inside the Players Sports Bar & Grill on North State Road 7, near Lakeside Drive, just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said the subject involved in the altercation was removed from the bar before they returned and opened fire, striking four random people.

One of the victims drove themselves to the hospital, and is said to have possible life-threatening injuries.

The three other victims are expected to be OK.

As of Sunday afternoon, police have made no arrest.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.