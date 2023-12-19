WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Destruction unfolded in the dead of night as a massive explosion rocked a once-quiet West Park neighborhood, leaving four people injured.

Emergency calls flooded in just before midnight on Tuesday, reporting a loud boom heard throughout the area. The source of the commotion was quickly identified as a house, located at 5241 SW 20th St., suspected to have exploded due to a gas leak.

First responders rushed to the explosive emergency, discovering a home obliterated by the blast. Firefighters initiated searches for individuals within the affected residence, while deputies evacuated nearby homes.

While the cause of the rubble remains unknown, video footage confirms a devastating explosion early Tuesday.

Live video footage captured the aftermath, revealing a scene where the affected house once stood, now reduced to rubble. Multiple homes and cars in the vicinity also suffered damage from the blast.

Officials, including a heavy presence from the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) and Fire Rescue, arrived at the scene around 12:30 a.m.

Viewers’ videos depicted a stark landscape of destruction, with debris scattered where the home once stood. Witnesses reported live search dogs on-site, and two children on a stretcher were observed, though it’s unclear whether they resided in the house or a neighboring one.

City of Hollywood excavators joined the investigation, further aiding law enforcement in examining the scene.

According to BSO officials, four individuals, including two children, have been transported to area hospitals due to injuries sustained in the explosion. The victims, identified as a family of four, are currently receiving medical attention at First Memorial Regional Hospital. Three individuals have been transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami due to the severity of their injuries.

The community, shaken by the incident, said that the impact was felt within a mile of the home.

A Ring camera video shared by a viewer emphasized the magnitude of the explosion, capturing the sound’s intensity. One resident, describing the experience, noted smelling burnt rubber after the blast.

“I heard this loud explosion; it was like an earthquake. It was so impact, I felt like the house was coming in on me. About a minute after that, cops came and fire trucks and ambulances. I went outside to see what happened. After about 20 minutes, I saw two kids in sweaters, and they went into an ambulance. They rushed them off,” recounted a local resident.

A Fire Rescue Public Information Officer (PIO) arrived at the scene at 8:30 a.m. and provided more details about the incident.

Fire Rescue PIO Battalion Chief Michael Kane said the injuries sustained by the victims include burns, inhalation issues, and trauma, all categorized as serious and life-threatening.

A fire that ignited after the explosion managed to extinguish itself, leaving a scene of destruction and debris. A total of 75 firefighters from different departments, including Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale International Airport, responded to the incident.

Preliminary investigations point towards a gas explosion; however, there is no confirmation of a gas line running in the neighborhood.

According to Chief Kane, the State Fire Marshal is actively working to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.