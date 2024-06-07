PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people were injured after they were reportedly bitten by a dog in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue units responded to the incident in the area of 1400 Golfview Drive, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.

According to officials, the victims were bitten by a loose pit bull.

One of the people was bitten on the hip on one side and on the buttocks on the other side.

Paramedics have transported the patient to local area hospitals. None of their conditions are life-threatening.

The dog has been contained, and Broward County Animal Care was called to handle the animal.

7News cameras caught the dog inside its home as the owner closed the door.

A neighbor, speaking with 7News, said the pit bull has been a problem for a while but nothing has been done. She added that the dog was unleashed and loose when it began attacking. She said this is not the first time the dog has bitten people but he remained with its owner.

