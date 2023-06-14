PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people were injured following a three car crash in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash on Taft Street near Hiatus Road, Wednesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the three cars involved in the crash were seen.

Three victims were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with traumatic injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

ATTENTION DRIVERS: Westbound and Eastbound Taft Street is temporarily shutdown at Hiatus Road due to an ongoing traffic crash investigation.



Please avoid the area until the roadway is cleared. pic.twitter.com/M15JlJ8QFK — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 14, 2023

Taft Street has been temporarily shutdown in both directions as police continue to investigate the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.