FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken four people into custody after a brief pursuit ended in a crash in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, officers were pursuing a stolen dark gray 2019 Jeep Cherokee after it was spotted in the area of Davie Boulevard, off of 31st Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

Toward the end of the pursuit, the Jeep crashed into another vehicle in the area of Southwest Third Street and 27th Avenue.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the stolen vehicle was seen laying on its side.

An occupant in the second vehicle suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

A subject was also injured in the crash and was checked out by paramedics at the scene.

After the crash, the three other subjects attempted to flee on foot but were quickly apprehended by police.

Officers also found weapons and masks in the stolen vehicle.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.