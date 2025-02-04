DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people were taken into custody after a police pursuit that began in Miami-Dade County ended in a crash and bailout in Davie on Tuesday afternoon.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed several people fleeing a black vehicle near Southwest 49th Street and Davie Road, scattering in different directions as officers pursued them on foot.

According to 7News’ Ralph Rayburn, the suspects were involved in an armed robbery. Their vehicle crashed at Davie Road and Griffin Road before they attempted to escape.

One of the four suspects taken into custody was transported to HCA Florida University Hospital.

Authorities have shut down the intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road due to the crash.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.