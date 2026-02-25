POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic drive in Pompano Beach sent a Tesla barreling into several vehicles before it careened into a parked pickup truck, leading deputies to take four people into custody and search for a fifth person.

7Skyforce hovered above the red Tesla and the black GMC Sierra in the parking lot of a building in the Garden Isles neighborhood, near the 1500 block of East Atlantic Boulevard, a few blocks west of Federal Highway, at around noon on Wednesday.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at around 11 a.m., a deputy had witnessed a crash involving the Tesla and an unoccupied white Jetta in the area of 200 East Atlantic Boulevard.

Investigators said the driver of the Tesla sped away, hitting several other parked vehicles a short distance away before crashing into the Sierra.

Authorities said five people inside the Tesla bailed out. Deputies were able to locate and detain four of them, but the fifth subject remains on the run.

A 7News crew saw deputies with long guns and K-9 units searching the neighborhood, as the investigation continues.

