FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-vehicle crash near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport caused major traffic delays and left four people injured.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 1500 block of East Perimeter Road, shortly after 6 a.m., Saturday.

7News cameras captured a multi-colored van and a white Chevrolet Equinox with significant front-end damage.

Officials said the victims were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies cleared the scene, and the impacted roadway has since reopened.

