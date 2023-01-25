MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-vehicle crash in Miramar caused a road closure on Pembroke Road, Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred near Island Drive, around 7:45 a.m., and injured a pedestrian who was crossing the street at the time.

Four people were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Officials said their condition did not appear to be life-threatening but that has yet to be confirmed.

As a result of the crash, the eastbound lanes of Pembroke Road at Island Drive are closed.

The crash is still under investigation.

