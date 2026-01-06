FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple people suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a crane truck and multiple vehicles on State Road 84 in Fort Lauderdale, city officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the eastbound lanes of SR 84, east of Interstate 95, at around 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, where the collision left a tractor-trailer and several vehicles damaged.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units are on the scene of an accident involving a tractor-trailer and several vehicles in the eastbound lanes of State Road 84 east of I-95.

At this time, some are injured; however, all injuries are minor.

It’s unclear at this time how many will be… pic.twitter.com/DVhUyczoDm — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) January 6, 2026

Officials said some people were injured, though all injuries were described as minor. A total of six people were treated on scene. Four of them were transported to the hospital.

Some photos of that crash scene. We treated a total of six patients and transported four to the hospital. All had minor injuries. https://t.co/BiHmqhmByw pic.twitter.com/o5yhczvFgA — Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue (@FLFR411) January 6, 2026

Crews are also working to contain and clean up a diesel fuel leak from the tractor-trailer as well as uprighting the crane truck, officials said.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing crews conducting a mop-up of the scene and some of the leakage could be seen dripping from a side wall.

Drivers are warned to expect significant traffic delays in the area of SR 84 and I-95 while emergency crews remain on scene and cleanup efforts continue.

