4 hospitalized after rollover wreck in Lighthouse Point

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. (WSVN) — Four people have been taken to the hospital after they were involved in a rollover crash in Lighthouse Point.

Lighthouse Point Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northeast 36th Street and North Federal Highway, at around 12:45 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said a Toyota Camry and a convertible collided.

7News cameras captured the severely damaged vehicles and debris at the scene.

The Camry has been left with extensive front-end damage, a shattered windshield and a crushed passenger side door.

Paramedics transported the victims to Broward Health North in unknown conditions.

Police shut down Federal Highway between Northeast 39th and 44th streets in both directions while they investigated. The roadway has since reopened.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.