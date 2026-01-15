OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took four people to the hospital after they were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer along Interstate 95 in Oakland Park, officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Oakland Park Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the seven-vehicle wreck along the northbound lanes near the Commercial Boulevard exit, just after 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Troopers shut down most of the northbound lanes near the Commercial Boulevard exit while the vehicles involved in the crash were removed.

Officials said three of the four victims who were taken to the hospital suffered serious injuries, and the fourth is being treated for minor injuries.

As of 11 a.m., only the exit ramp remains closed. A traffic camera captured bumper-to-bumper traffic and several fire rescue vehicles parked on the shoulder of the highway.

