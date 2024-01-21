PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken four people to the hospital after shots rang out in the parking lot of a Best Buy store in Plantation, police said.

7News cameras captured multiple police cruisers and crime scene tape outside the large retailer, located along Sunrise Boulevard and North Flamingo Road.

According to Plantation Police, a group of four people were exiting the store when they got into a confrontation with two people.

Detectives said the group of two opened fire on the group of four, striking two of them.

Police said some of the rounds shattered the front window of the store, and two innocent bystanders, one inside the building and another who was outside, were hit by the gunfire.

Paramedics transported all four injured people to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives said those who opened fire remain at large, as they continue to investigate the incident.

