4 hospitalized after bus, car collide in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took four people to the hospital after, officials said, a car and a city bus collided in Coconut Creek.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene along Coconut Creek Parkway and Northwest 39th Avenue, Tuesday.

Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue units transported the victims to an area hospital. Three of the victims suffered minor injuries, and the fourth suffered more serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were later towed from the scene.

