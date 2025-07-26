FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken four people to the hospital following a boating accident along the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in a residential area near Northeast 42nd Street, just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

U.S. Coast Guard officials confirmed they were notified about a capsized vessel, but local first responders arrived first and rendered aid to the victims.

Investigators said one of the victims nearly drowned, and another patient, a woman, was transported as a Level 2 trauma alert with serious injuries.

Cameras at the scene captured the victims being wheeled into rescue trucks. One of the patients had her head bandaged, and another was seen limping toward an ambulance with a bandage on his right leg.

FLFR crews were seen in the water, as well as USCG crews and commercial salvage vessels.

The waterway reopened just before 10 p.m.

The cause of the accident remains unclear, as authorities continue their investigation.

