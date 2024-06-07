PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after they were bitten by a dog in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood, officials said.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue units responded to the incident in the area of 1400 Golfview Drive, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.

“Looks like it’s going to be two dogs. One is contained by the dog owner, the other is uncontained. It’s going to be a white, gray pit bull,” said a dispatcher.

According to officials, the victims were bitten by a loose pit bull.

One of the people was bitten on the hip on one side and on the buttocks on the other side.

Area resident Dale Barrett said this victim was his daughter.

“Because she came right in between to protect the kid,” he said. “She heard something going on, and she’s like, reacting and trying to scare the dog away from the kid, and the dog turned on her.”

Paramedics transported the patients to local area hospitals. None of their conditions are life-threatening.

The dog has been contained, and Broward County Animal Care was called to handle the animal.

7News cameras caught the dog inside its home as the owner closed the door.

Neighbor Patty Stabile told 7News the pit bull has been a problem for a while, but nothing has been done.

“Apparently there’s been some several bites in the past, in the last couple of years. Unfortunately, Broward County has not taken the dog. It was inevitable when they can’t control them and something aggravates them,” said Stabile.

Neighbors added that the dog was unleashed and loose when it began attacking.

“When you have a child and four people attacked by one dog, that’s a big deal,” said Stabile.

Stabile said this is not the first time the dog has bitten people, but the animal remained with its owner.

“He is on a leash. Sometimes if he is interested in something, somebody can’t control him, so you have to have the strength,” she said.

“[My daughter’s] got a mark on her face, open wound, and she’s trying to hold it, and bit on the butt, bites on the butt,” said Barrett. “Same dog, same pit bull,this happened before.”

The dog was not taken away by Broward County Animal Care. Rather, it was allowed to remain quarantined with its owner while they conduct an investigation.

