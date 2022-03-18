PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people were injured after two airboats crashed in the Florida Everglades in Western Broward County, causing one of them to burst into flames and sending some of the passengers into the water.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue units responded to the crash near the end of Loxahatchee Road, on the Broward-Palm Beach county line, at around 11 a.m., Friday.

Officials said the two airboats collided when entering the same area.

First responders described the crash in radio transmissions.

“It looks like two or three people were thrown out of the boats,” said a first responder.

“But they were able to get them all to shore? Everyone’s accounted for?” said a dispatcher.

“There’s nobody in the water,” said the first responder.

7Skyforce hovered over the burning airboat.

Several fire rescue units tended to the injured victims at the Loxahatchee Road Boat Ramp.

The patients were later transported to a nearby hospital. Officials said two of them suffered serious injuries.

Witness Jill Atkinson said she was on a tour when her airboat passed the crash site.

“A lot of black smoke. It was a little scary,” she said. “The boat was on its side. There was definitely a big hole in the boat. Most of it was on fire; debris was all around it.”

Tim Villanueva said he also saw the charred vessel.

“There was a big dent in the side of it, like it had been T-boned,” he said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has since taken over the investigation.

FWC officials were seen taking pictures at the scene. They focused on an airboat at the boat ramp called the Sawgrass Express.

