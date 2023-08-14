PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A blaze inside a Pembroke Pines condominium has left four families displaced, Monday.

Around 11 a.m., Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue arrived at the scene after a fire broke out in a unit on the second floor of the New Hampton building at Century Village Condos, located at 301 SW 135th Ave.

Live video footage showed a hose that was placed inside of the unit and light smoke exiting the building.

Many residents were evacuated as fire officials were concerned about the adjacent rooms that surrounded the affected unit.

While firefighters worked to control the flames, no injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross was called as four families have been displaced as a result of this blaze.

