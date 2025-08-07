MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people were able to get out of a burning home in Margate.

Margate, North Lauderdale Fire Rescue and other agencies responded to the home on the 3600 block of Southwest 69th Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

7News cameras captured the garage door of the home opened and the roof partially collapsed in the aftermath of the blaze.

Upon arrival of fire crews, smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the home.

Those living inside were able to get out to safety before fire crews arrived.

Firefighters quickly were able to get the upper hand on the blaze and extinguish it within 10 minutes.

Officials said the fire started somewhere in the back room. They said the fire fight was tricky because the flames rose into the attic due to the room’s windows being open.

The home is no longer habitable due to the roof’s collapse, according to officials.

The Red Cross has been called to help the displaced family.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.