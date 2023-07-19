WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A home in West Park went up in flames.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the area of Southwest 36th Court and 56th Avenue at around 7 p.m., Tuesday.

The homeowners called 911 after they returned back and saw their house on fire.

The flames were out before firefighters arrived, but four dogs did not survive.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials said the fire started in the kitchen.

