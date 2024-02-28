PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Four dogs have found new homes after they were abandoned at a Pembroke Pines animal clinic.

Pembroke Pines Police said the four female dogs were left at the front door of Pasadena Lakes Animal Clinic on Wednesday morning with a note from the owner.

The note read “Doctor, I got evicted yesterday, have nowhere to go, please take care of them.”

“Fortunately, there was staff that arrived early in the morning and reported it to law enforcement, so we were able to make sure the animals got out of harm’s way and were properly treated,” said Pembroke Pines Police Department Sgt. Jason Palant.

According to Florida law, it is illegal to abandon animals in this way.

“Although sometimes financial impacts do affect everyone, there are ways we can properly reunite or rehome these animals,” said Palant.

Moments after the dogs, who are approximately 1 year old and weigh 40 pounds, were abandoned, the vet’s office found foster homes for three of the dogs almost immediately.

One of the dogs was briefly taken to the kennel at the police station but then found a foster home as well.

The fourth dog is at Pooches in Pembroke Pines as it looks for a new home.

Police said they have found the owner, who may face charges.

“These animals were left in two separate cages with minimal space, no food, no water,” said Palant.

This is not the first time dogs have been abandoned in the Broward County area.

Last year, a similar situation occurred in Margate when a woman tied her dog to the door of the United for Animals Adoption Center and drove away.

Fortunately, that abandoned dog found a new home quickly.

Police said that while they understand that people face economic hardship, abandoning pets at a veterinarian is not a solution.

“We want to encourage people that if you find yourself no longer able to care for your pets that you make sure you safely turn them over to make sure they can receive the care and treatment that they deserve,” said Palant.

There are multiple animal rescues throughout Broward County that can offer assistance if a person feels they can no longer take care of their pet, including the Broward County Humane Society and the Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center.

