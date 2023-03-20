POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people were forced out of their home in Pompano Beach after the property caught fire.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the house blaze in the area of Northeast 19th Avenue and Second Street, Sunday morning.

Cameras captured broken windows and soot covering an air conditioning unit at the residence after firefighters were able to knock down the flames.

Part of the home collapsed while crews were battling the fire. The structure has been deemed unsafe.

No injuries were reported.

