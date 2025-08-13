FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of four are displaced after fierce flames tore through their Fort Lauderdale apartment on Wednesday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units received 911 calls around 8:30a.m. reporting a fire just off of Northwest Ninth Street and 12th Avenue.

At the scene, fire crews encountered heavy smoke but worked swiftly to extinguish the blaze.

According to fire officials, an elderly resident safely made it out the home.

The Red Cross said it is helping the family of four with emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services and more.

No injuries were reported.

