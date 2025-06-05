HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Four Hollywood residents were burned out of their duplex and are in need of a place to live.

Hollywood Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near North 22nd Avenue and Wilson Street, just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

No one was hurt, but the place was deemed unlivable.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping the people who were impacted.

