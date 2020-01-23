4 crooks steal gaming laptop from Pembroke Pines Best Buy

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need help identifying the subjects who were caught on camera stealing a gaming laptop from Best Buy.

The theft occurred at the Best Buy located at 11450 Pines Blvd., at around 6:35 p.m., Jan. 14.

The crooks worked together to pick an Alienware laptop worth $2,250. A female subject with a black purse hid the laptop underneath her clothes, and the whole group left the store through the main doors without making any attempt to pay for the merchandise.

NEED TO ID: Do you recognize these unknown suspects who were caught on camera stealing $2249.99 worth of merchandise from Best Buy (11450 Pines Blvd)? If you have information regarding this incident please contact the PPPD at 954-431-2225, or @crimestoppers2. pic.twitter.com/o6zsWRm6iF — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 23, 2020

If you have any information regarding the theft and recognize the subjects, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.