FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four couples who have been together for a very long time enjoyed a surprise celebration on Valentine’s Day.

The couples on Wednesday commemorated the day with an unexpected vow renewal ceremony at the Belmont Village Senior Living community in Fort Lauderdale.

The event featured displays of their wedding pictures, a touching ceremony and even some delicious wedding cake.

Wendy Nicholas, who has been married to her husband for 55 years, said she came from far away to end up in the Sunshine State,

“We got married in Australia. We met and married within six weeks,” she said. “He swept me off my feet and brought me to America, and here we are.”

The four couples who took part in the special occasion have all been married for more than 50 years.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.