FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took five people to the hospital, four of them children, after a fire broke out inside a mobile home in Fort Lauderdale.

Smoke filled the trailer in the area of Northwest 67th Street and Second Avenue, Sunday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews were able to put out the flames before they spread to other homes.

Officials four children and an adult were taken to an area hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Another adult who was also in the home was not hurt.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are providing emergency financial assistance to the six people who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

