WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Four businesses were burglarized after crooks broke through drywall to gain access.

7News cameras captured how the burglars were able to make their way into the businesses by using the top of a toilet bowl to break through the drywall.

“He came right through that window,” a business owner said.

A crook first broke into a window of a dog grooming business.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect in the back of the plaza. The suspect was seen using a broom to change the angle of the camera.

Once the camera was moved, the intruder climbed into the store.

“They ended up taking from my shop only $95 cash that we have at the drawer for change,”said Cruz Mata. “He came right through that window, and then jumped in, when to the bathroom, picked up the lid and started hitting the walls with that.”

“And they broke in through the neighboring business, and they came through the wall into my business,” said a business owner.

That led the suspects to 007 Bail Bonds and Investigations.

“They went through my desk, they removed a handgun, and they have it laying on top there,” Gregory Todd said. “So they didn’t take it. They rifled through this drawer, and they came over here to my file cabinets, and they broke into the file cabinet.”

The suspects left all the files behind, along with the gun.

Todd said that the suspects were looking for cash because they did not take any of his computer equipment, phones or the handgun.

“There’s a table out there that has 300-plus rounds of ammunition; they didn’t touch that,” Todd said.

A hair salon was also hit, which lost some cash and two bottles of wine. There was also a drapery business that was affected, but not much else was taken.

“It’s pretty gutsy, there have been times that I’ve had been here at 1 a.m. Lucky for them they didn’t come in here when we’re in here,” Todd said.

“It’s absolutely upsetting when you come to make a day’s meeting, you come in and find this mess, not only me, but everybody else around me got hurt, you know, break-in,” Mata said. “It’s very upsetting.”

Thousands of dollars worth in damage now needs repair for these businesses. The groomer lost a day’s work.

Wilton Manors Police are now investigating.

If you have any information on these break-ins, you are urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

