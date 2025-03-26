HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police announced they’ve arrested three men and a woman in connection to an armed robbery and subsequent shooting that originated in Pembroke Pines and spanned across Hollywood.

Police said Raheim Sawyer, Michael Grant, Lavitta Kemp, and Manny Acosta have been arrested in connection to Tuesday’s sequence of events.

The trans-city incident began with a robbery at the Cortland Apartments located off Southwest First Street in Pembroke Pines and would end along the 6400 block of Harding Street in Hollywood.

According to police, after being robbed the male victim got into his BMW and pursued five subjects into Hollywood where he was shot at.

“Armed robbery. Advise [victim] stating he was robbed and they started shooting at 6481 Harding Street,” a dispatcher said in radio transmissions. “Unknown direction of travel at this time. Black Jeep Compass was involved.”

7News cameras captured the dark colored SUV parked on Harding Street that appears to have been pierced by a bullet.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Police said the man who was robbed was affiliated with the woman who was arrested.

As of noon, the suspects’ charges have not been released nor have they been booked into the Broward County Jail. It’s unclear if police are still searching for the fifth suspect.

