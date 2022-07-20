HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested four people in connection to a road rage shooting in Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, a man opened fire after, he said, another driver pointed a gun at him near North 21st Avenue and Sheridan Street, July 8.

The driver who was shot was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said the firearm that the injured motorist pointed was removed from the vehicle by two men working at a nearby business and later given to his girlfriend, who fled the scene.

The motorist, his girlfriend and the two people who helped remove the weapon were all placed under arrest.

Their charges vary, but they include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact.

