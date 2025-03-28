NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people are behind bars after, police said, they are accused of committing a series of car burglaries across Broward County.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Coral Springs Police said multiple cars have been broken into in recent days.

One video shows 13 cars with smashed windows in two Coral Springs neighborhoods.

Deputies said 29 cars have been targeted overall.

After an investigation, a crew of four people, who are believed to be responsible for the car crimes, were arrested.

Detectives said additional charges against the crew are pending.

