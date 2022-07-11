PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police and fire rescue arrived to the scene of a crash that caused multiple injuries.

The incident happened near the intersection of Sheridan Street and Dykes Road, Monday afternoon.

7Skyforced hovered over the scene where fire rescue attended to those that were hurt.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, a service truck and pickup truck.

A total of four adult men were injured in the crash.

Two of them were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with traumatic injuries, while the other two had minor injuries and were transported to Memorial Hospital West.

One of the patients, and adult male, had to be extricated from their vehicle and was air lifted to an area hospital.

The roadways on Sheridan Street and Dykes Road are shutdown in all four directions until police clear the victims involved in this incident.

