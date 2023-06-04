HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made a third arrest and continue to search for two more suspects in connection to a Memorial Day shooting on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk that left nine people injured, as the parents of the youngest victim opened up about the traumatic incident.

Hollywood Police on Saturday confirmed that U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force officers took Jordan Burton into custody.

Burton faces an attempted first-degree murder charge, as well as eight counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of carrying a concealed firearm .

Authorities also identified the two suspects who remain at large as Ariel Cardahn Paul and Lionel JeanCharles Jr.

Earlier this week, Keshawn Paul Stewart and Morgan Deslouches, both 18 years old, were arrested in connection with the crime. Stewart has since bonded out of jail.

Investigators said the group of suspects got into an argument along the crowded beach promenade and started to shoot shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday.

Police said four children between the ages of 1 and 17 were hit, along with five adults between 25 and 65.

The parents of the youngest victim, 16-month-old Amari, spoke about the incident during a recent interview.

“It’s heartbreaking to see him go through this,” said Barbara Engel, the toddler’s mother. “He’s got some pain, and he’s got some time to recover, but it’s really tough and sad to see. Instead of him enjoying his childhood, first summer walking, he’s going to be recovering.”

Days after the traumatic experience, Amari’s family stood up against gun violence by taking part in a peace walk in West Palm Beach.

“Just shows how you can just be outside,” said the child’s father as he used a bullhorn to address demonstrators.

“It wasn’t an easy thing to do so soon after experiencing such a traumatic event,” said Engel, “but we felt like we had to do it because we’re so fortunate to be here today, and our outcome could have been a lot different.”

Two of the nine victims remain in the hospital. They are expected to recover.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the two suspects who remain on the run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

