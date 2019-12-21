3rd sewage pipe break in Fort Lauderdale frustrates residents, leads to calls for action

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The third sewage pipe rupture in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood in less than two weeks has left residents forced to deal with the daily stench frustrated and is leading to calls for city officials to take quick action.

Area residents might be fed up with the foul smell, those who spoke to 7News this weekend said they’re not surprised by this latest rupture.

​”I knew this was going to happen,” said resident Jeff Maggio.

“The sewage stinks,” said resident Karl Hagen.

7News cameras captured a diver investigating the rupture, Saturday afternoon.

“Devastation is happening right now in downtown Fort Lauderdale,” said Maggio.

Officials said the new burst took place in the Beverly Heights community earlier on Saturday, just one day after another pipe problem left the Rio Vista neighborhood with stinky sewage.

To make matters worse, that same 50-year-old pipe broke just last week.

“They fix one little spot, and another one breaks open. That can’t keep working,” said.

Fortunately, this latest break is not impacting land in this community.

City officials addressed residents, Friday night. They said they’ve been pumping the murky mess into the Tarpon River and that a plan is in place to find a fix and prevent future breaks.

Residents said they hope the process is quick.

“You can see fish in here, and wildlife, and I would come down here to catch bait,” said Maggio, “and now it stinks, it smells like sewage, and soon all of the fish will be dead in here.”

