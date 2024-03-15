POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood middle school teacher charged with molestation of a child bonded of jail.

7News cameras captured Felicia Sharonda Smith as she left the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach, Friday afternoon.

The 39-year-old did not answer any questions after she walked out.

Smith, a language arts teacher at Driftwood Middle School, was arrested and charged with molestation of a child between the ages of 12 and 16 and lewd and lascivious conduct.

She is accused of molesting a female student with whom at first, police said, she had a maternal relationship. However, detectives said, it moved to kissing and physical contact that left marks on the child’s body.

Before leaving the detention facility, Smith was fitted with a GPS ankle monitor. A judge also ordered her to refrain from contacting the victim or any minors. She is also not allowed to set foot on any school campus in the Tri-County area.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.