LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of residents were displaced after an apartment building went up in flames.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue units responded to the Seawind Lakes apartments on Northwest 36th Street in Lauderdale Lakes, Tuesday night.

Officials said the fire spread to multiple units, causing heavy damage.

Thirty-eight people were displaced from the fire, but nobody was hurt.

7Skyforce captured workers boarding up the charred building on Wednesday morning, hours after the blaze.

The Red Cross has arrived at the scene and helping out the displaced residents.

