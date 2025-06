FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said a 37-year-old man who was reported missing from Fort Lauderdale has been found.

According to BSO, Christopher Hathway located in Fort Lauderdale and has reunited with his family.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.