PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A 37-year-old man was arrested on Friday, accused of sexually battering a minor several times in Pembroke Park.

Nivenson Sarazin was charged with two counts of sexual assault on a minor and two counts of possession of obscene material.

According to Pembroke Park Police, Sarazin performed sexual acts on a child more than five times.

The victim, police said, told hospital staff about the interactions on Wednesday.

Police were then told about the incident and on Thursday, picked up Sarazin.

