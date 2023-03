FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An event celebrating art in South Florida came to an end over the weekend.

The 35th annual Las Olas Art Fair brought together a mix of longtime favorites and fresh new talent in the contemporary art scene.

Attendees got the chance to meet the artists, learn about their techniques, and buy some of their unique pieces.

