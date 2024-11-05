FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 34-year-old stroke survivor is giving thanks to the first responders who rushed him to the hospital after he suffered a stroke in Fort Lauderdale.

Roy Law shook the hands of three paramedics and handed them gift bags on Tuesday at a Fort Lauderdale fire station as a thank-you for their service.

“Hey! How’s it going man? Feeling better?” a firefighter said.

“Feeling better, feeling good!” said Law.

The trio of firefighters were the ones who responded to the call on Oct. 7 when he suffered a stroke on a Brightline train.

“Went to reach for my bag and I couldn’t grab my bag and one of the Brightline employees there recognized that I wasn’t, I wasn’t stable,” Law said.

That employee also got a visit by Law who thanked him for calling first responders to help him out.

Fire officials said upon their arrival, they knew something had happened to Law.

“We knew something wasn’t right. The way he was responding, the way he was answering questions kind of in and out,” said FLFR Lt. Guy Goulet.

Fire Rescue got Law stable and took him to the hospital where he underwent an emergency mechanical thrombectomy surgery to remove the blood clot from his brain. To identify the at-risk area, doctors used AI-powered imagery software, accessed by a mobile app.

“We were able to kind of go in, a minimally invasive procedure, went through the groin artery, all the way up to the brain, and suck the clot out. It took five minutes to get it out,” said Dr. Mehdi Bouslama.

Doctors said it was so fast, that there’s no permanent damage to Law’s brain. They said the procedure was so successful, that a follow-up MRI didn’t show he had suffered one.

Since the stroke, he’s been able to thank those doctors too.

Law said that without the helpers he had that day to save his life, it could’ve been a different story and for that, he’s very lucky.

Now, he says he’s looking forward to returning to his day-to-day life.

“I am looking forward to getting back to, get him back to work, get him back to, get back to my cat,” said Law. “Looking forward to just getting back in the gym and getting back to my normal daily routine.”

Law said this is the perfect reminder for others to visit their doctor regularly and listen to their advice.

