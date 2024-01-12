POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 34-year-old man has been arrested for second-degree murder after, authorities said, he shot and killed his 46-year-old roommate in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to a shooting call around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, near the 1300 block of Northeast Fourth Street. Upon arrival, emergency crews found Jeramie Smith and the victim at the scene.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead on the scene due to a gunshot wound. According to investigators, it was determined that Smith was responsible for the shooting.

BSO Crime Scene and Homicide detectives, along with the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office, conducted an on-scene investigation.

Smith was immediately detained, a warrant for his arrest was obtained and he was formally taken into custody.

Smith now faces one count of second-degree murder with a firearm and is being held at the BSO Main Jail.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.