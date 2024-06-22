FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vandals targeted nearly three dozen Tesla Cybertrucks with hateful words in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to a parking lot near Northeast Ninth Place and 19th Avenue, just before 8:40 a.m., Friday.

The 34 Tesla vehicles were spray-painted with explicit graffiti, sending a profanity-laced message to the company’s CEO, Elon Musk.

Officers came into contact with the person who called police. The individual informed officers that he has left the vehicles in good condition on Thursday night, and when he returned, he found them with spray paint.

The defaced trucks have since been cleaned up, as police attempt to determine who vandalized them.

If you have any information on this act of vandalism or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects responsible, call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

